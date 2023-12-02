Top track

91 Presents: Tom Ford

Ninety One Living Room
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We are proud to welcome multi-instrumentalist Tom Ford to our living room stage as he makes his Ninety One debut. Performing his signature sound live alongside his band, expect a show that blurs alternative jazz, funk, bossa nova and hip-hop.

ABOUT TOM FO...

Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Tom Ford

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

