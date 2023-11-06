DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Manorism: Public Paperback Launch

Two Palms
Mon, 6 Nov, 6:30 pm
TalkLondon
Join us for the launch of Yomi Ṣode's paperback edition of Manorism. A curated evening of performances, talks, and readings, this will be a space of celebrating and centering the voice of the community.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Hackney Empire
Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open6:30 pm

