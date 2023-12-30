DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TAYLOR SWIFT (SPECIAL SESSION)

Independance Club
Sat, 30 Dec, 11:30 pm
PartyMadrid
From €8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Llega la noche que estabas esperando. Llega la sesión que tanto nos has pedido. Llega una noche dedicada integramente a Taylor.

Vas a cantar y bailar todos sus temazos, toda su discografía en un espacio de 1000 metros cuadrados con un nuevo sonido especta...

Organizado por Independance Club.

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

