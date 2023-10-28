DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We’re pleased to announce, Maison de Betty Saturday, October 28th in Austin.
In the hills of Westlake, a mysterious mansion appears with a delightfully playful atmosphere that seems to draw people in, deeper into the unknown 🐘
There are whispers and rum...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.