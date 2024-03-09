DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Blinders

The Castle & Falcon
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
£15.64The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

FKP Scorpio Presents
The Blinders

This is a 14+ event (under 16s must be accompanied by an adult).

Presented by FKP Scorpio.

Lineup

The Blinders

Venue

The Castle & Falcon

The Castle & Falcon, 402 Moseley Rd, Birmingham
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.