Dar Williams and Special Guest John Flynn

Arden Gild Hall
Fri, 6 Oct, 8:00 pm
$45.32

About

We are thrilled to have Dar Williams back in the hall for a mesmerizing event of classics from over three decades of music, as well as a sneak peek into her upcoming release I'll Meet You Here. Members write us for a special link to discount tickets.

Presented by Arden Concert Gild
Lineup

John Flynn, Dar Williams

Venue

Arden Gild Hall

2126 The Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19810, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

