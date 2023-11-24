DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

André Manoukian : Quartet et Dafne Kritharas

L'Avant-Seine / Théâtre de Colombes
Fri, 24 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€35.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Pianiste-compositeur, passionné de jazz et de mots, André Manoukian, rejoint par la chanteuse Dafne Kritharas, convie le quatuor de chanteuses bulgares à l’occasion de son dernier album Anouch. Celui-ci rend hommage à sa grand-mère arménienne, à sa quête d Read more

Présenté par L'Avant Seine / Théâtre de Colombes.

Lineup

André Manoukian

Venue

L'Avant-Seine / Théâtre de Colombes

88 Rue Saint-Denis, 92700 Colombes, France
Doors open7:30 pm

