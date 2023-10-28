Top track

Talking to Myself

Gatlin - I Sleep Fine Now Tour

Songbyrd
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
From $20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gatlin’s music captures the fullness of existence—meditating on life’s pain while celebrating the joy too. “Whatever emotion you’re feeling? Feel it deeply. Don’t numb it out.” she says. The Florida-raised singer-songwriter had that epiphany after a whirlw Read more

Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Gatlin, BEL

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

