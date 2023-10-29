Top track

Novaa - Alien

Novaa

Häkken
Sun, 29 Oct, 7:00 pm
€23.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

NOVAA: I QUIT MUSIC

Mit “Super Novaa” veröffentlicht Novaa ihr fünftes Studioalbum und zugleich ihr erstes bei. Die Songs der Berliner Musiker:in und Produzent:in changieren zwischen softem elektronischem Pop und Hyperpop, verdichtet durch orchestrale Read more

Präsentiert von OHA! Music, Counterparts, Deutschlandfunk Nova & DIFFUS

Spielbudenpl. 21, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

