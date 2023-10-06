DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

This Paranormal Life in Los Angeles

The Vermont Hollywood
Fri, 6 Oct, 6:30 pm
About

Minty Boi Presents:

This Paranormal Life live

October 6th 2023

all ages / 6:30pm

All ages

Presented by Minty Boi.

Lineup

This Paranormal Life

Venue

The Vermont Hollywood

1020 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

