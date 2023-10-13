Top track

CC:DISCO! - Back - CC:DISCO! Tropical Rub Edit

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Robot Festival 14 - Palazzo Re Enzo

Palazzo Re Enzo
Fri, 13 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBologna
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

CC:DISCO! - Back - CC:DISCO! Tropical Rub Edit
Got a code?

About

Il festival bolognese arriva al 2023 più in forma che mai: la prima ondata di annunci parla di artisti di altissimo livello, da autentiche leggende ad artisti in grado di definire i suoni ed i confini etico-estetici della contemporaneità. Appuntamento dal Read more

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Shape.

Lineup

Negativland, System Olympia, CC:Disco!

Venue

Palazzo Re Enzo

Piazza del Nettuno, 1/C, 40125 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.