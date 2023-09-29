Top track

bar italia - punkt

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

bar italia + Vulva de Leyva

Covo Club
Fri, 29 Sept, 9:30 pm
GigsBologna
€20.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

bar italia - punkt
Got a code?

About

Uno dei nuovi misteri più interessanti della musica inglese: i Bar Italia si definiscono semplicemente una “band di base a Londra”.

L’estetica minimal post-punk e una presenza davvero sfuggente sui social media, hanno reso paradossalmente riconoscibile la Read more

Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

bar italia

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.