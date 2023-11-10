Top track

DEADLETTER - Fit For Work

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Deadletter

The Jericho Tavern
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsOxford
£13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

DEADLETTER - Fit For Work
Got a code?

About

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

The Joy Hotel, DEADLETTER

Venue

The Jericho Tavern

Walton Street, Oxford, OX1 2HQ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.