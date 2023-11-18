Top track

No Man No Cry - Jimmy Sax Version

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Oliver Koletzki - Trip to Sanity Tour 2023

Uebel & Gefährlich
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

No Man No Cry - Jimmy Sax Version
Got a code?

Event information

Oliver Koletzki

18.11.2023 // 19h

While the esteemed Berlin-based artist, DJ and Stil vor Talent label-owner Oliver Koletzki can look back onto an impressive career since his 2005 debut release 'Der Mückenschwarm' on Sven Väth's Cocoon, he challenges the Read more

Präsentiert von Uebel & Gefährlich GmbH.

Lineup

Oliver Koletzki

Venue

Uebel & Gefährlich

Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.