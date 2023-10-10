Top track

Stay With Me

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Margaret Glaspy

The Blue Room
Tue, 10 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsNashville
From $25.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Stay With Me
Got a code?

About

This Event is General Admission - Standing Room Only

The third full-length from Margaret Glaspy, Echo The Diamond emerged from a deliberate stripping-away of artifice to reveal life for all its harsh truths and ineffable beauty. Like the precious gem of i Read more

Presented by Third Man Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

The Blue Room

623 7th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.