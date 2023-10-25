Top track

Ghost Killer

Sarah Klang

Latest Music Bar
Wed, 25 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sarah Klang has enjoyed plenty of success in her career to date, with three Top 5 albums in her homeland of Sweden, sold out headline tours, as well as winning at the Swedish Grammy awards twice.

Klang's live shows are fun and exhilarating, moving and int

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Sarah Klang

Venue

Latest Music Bar

14-17 Manchester St, Brighton BN2 1TF
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

