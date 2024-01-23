Top track

Boy & Bear

DAS BETT
Tue, 23 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsFrankfurt
€32.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

In support their new album announcement and release, Boy & Bear have announced a run of European tour dates.

Boy & Bear's previous four albums have all gone top 10 on the ARIA charts, with two of them taking out the number 1 slot (Harlequin Dream, Limit o

Presented by Z|ART Agency GmbH.

Lineup

Boo Seeka, Boy & Bear

Venue

DAS BETT

Schmidtstraße 12, 60326 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

