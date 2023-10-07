DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Miranda Sex Garden

The Piper
Sat, 7 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsSaint Leonards
£19.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Miranda Sex Garden are coming to the Piper!

Formed in 1990, Miranda Sex Garden pioneered a unique sound blending madrigals with dark industrial rock. In 2000 the band created their most accessible yet explosive album Carnival of Souls.

Miranda Sex Garden, Messages from the Ravens

The Piper

Norman Arms, 1 Norman Rd, Saint Leonards-on-sea TN37 6NH, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

