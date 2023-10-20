DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

John R. Miller

Gold-Diggers
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sid The Cat Presents

John R. Miller

W/ Taylor Kingman

10/20/2023 at Gold-Diggers

21+

John R Miller is a true hyphenate artist: singer-songwriter-picker. Every song on his thrilling debut solo album, Depreciated, is lush with intricate wordplay and hau Read more

Presented by Sid The Cat.
Lineup

John R. Miller, Taylor Kingman

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

