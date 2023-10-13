Top track

Yoshiki Classical

Royal Albert Hall
Fri, 13 Oct, 6:45 pm
GigsLondon
From £38.50

About

Japanese rockstar and composer Yoshiki makes his Royal Albert Hall headline debut, marking his first UK appearance in over six years, as part of his latest world tour, REQUIEM.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential artists in Japanese history, Yo Read more

Royal Albert Hall.

Lineup

YOSHIKI

Venue

Royal Albert Hall

Kensington Gore, Kensington, London SW7 2AP, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:45 pm
5272 capacity
Accessibility information

