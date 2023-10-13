Top track

Please Be Mine

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Molly Burch w/ Christelle Bofalle

Sleeping Village
Fri, 13 Oct, 9:30 pm
GigsChicago
$20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Please Be Mine
Got a code?

About

Molly Burch

christelle bofale (they / she) is a songwriter / cat parent / person whose sounds blend soul, jazz, soukous (a congolese style of dance music), and indie rock. Originally from San Antonio, bofale made their debut in 2019 with the release of th Read more

Presented by Sleeping Village.

Lineup

Molly Burch, Christelle Bofale

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.