DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Anna Pancaldi

The Waiting Room
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £17.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

London-based singer-songwriter influenced by the likes of Joni Mitchell, Jeff Buckley and Carole King proves a rare talent and someone to remember with her mature, deep, diverse vocals and thought-provoking music.

After a sold-out show at Folklore earlier Read more

Presented by Anna Pancaldi with InFireworks.

Lineup

Anna Pancaldi

Venue

The Waiting Room

175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
120 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.