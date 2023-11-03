Top track

MORE JOY! (feat. CHAI)

CHAI

Badaboum
Fri, 3 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Qui s’y frotte, s’y pink! Les tenues roses bonbons de ces 4 jeunes femmes tranchent radicalement avec leur excentricité délirante qui s’affranchit des formats dominants de la société du spectacle japonaise. Entre electropop multicolore aux accents funky et Read more

Présenté par Alias.

Lineup

CHAI

Venue

Badaboum

2B Rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

