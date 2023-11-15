DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Some things in punk rock are eternal, like the raw and snarling sound of the original SoCal hardcore scene that birthed Black Flag and the Circle Jerks. Singer Keith Morris was a founding member of both uncompromising acts, but his most unexpected feat has
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.