Top track

Karkwa - Oublie Pas

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

KARKWA + OPAC

La Maroquinerie
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Karkwa - Oublie Pas
Got a code?

About

Douze ans après la sortie de leur dernier album studio Les chemins de verre, le groupe culte montréalais Karkwa créé la surprise avec un nouvel extrait, annonçant du même coup, la sortie d'un album ces prochains mois. Formé par Stéphane Bergeron (batterie) Read more

Présenté par 3C.

Lineup

Karkwa, Opac

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.