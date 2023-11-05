DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

YNGWIE MALMSTEEN

Electric Ballroom
Sun, 5 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£44.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Yngwie is a Swedish guitar player and songwriter, born and raised in a musical family, and first became knwon in the 1980 for his neoclassical metal playing style in heavy metal.

Yngwie's first solo album, Rising force (now considered the Bible for neocla Read more

Presented by Born Again Concerts.

Lineup

Limberlost, Steve Ramone, Yngwie Malmsteen

Venue

Electric Ballroom

184 Camden High St, London NW1 8QP
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.