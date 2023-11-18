Top track

L'ombre sur la mesure

La Rumeur

Le Plan
Sat, 18 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Après des débuts discrets, c'est l'album “L'ombre sur la mesure” sorti en 2002, qui révèle le groupe au grand public. Leur musique aux assonances jazzy ou électro et leurs textes ciselés permettent à La Rumeur de faire un rap libre et engagé, toujours en r...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 3 ans.
Présenté par Le Plan.

Lineup

La Rumeur

Venue

Le Plan

1 Avenue Louis Aragon, 91130 Ris-Orangis, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

