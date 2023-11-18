DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Après des débuts discrets, c'est l'album “L'ombre sur la mesure” sorti en 2002, qui révèle le groupe au grand public. Leur musique aux assonances jazzy ou électro et leurs textes ciselés permettent à La Rumeur de faire un rap libre et engagé, toujours en r...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.