An Evening with Robert Jon & The Wreck

The 8x10
Tue, 5 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$36.05
About

Hailing from Southern California, Robert Jon & The Wreck take the Southern rock sound from the east coast and make it their own. Since their inception in 2011, these California natives - Robert Jon Burrison (lead vocals, guitar), Andrew Espantman (drums, b...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The 8x10.

Lineup

Robert Jon & The Wreck

Venue

The 8x10

10 E Cross St, Baltimore, Maryland 21230, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

