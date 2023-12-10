DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Stormfolk

Eddie's Attic
Sun, 10 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $16.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Stormfolk live at Eddie's Attic!

Stormfolk is an alternative folk band with siblings Mick Grocholl and Kaylyn Hastings, alongside Preston Czygan. Based in Pensacola, Florida, the band combines a singer/songwriter-feel with folk, bluegrass, rock, and pop,...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open7:45 pm

