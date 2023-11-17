DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lakes

MOTH Club
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

After the release of their 3rd album, Elysian Skies, Lakes announce their largest headline show to date at the legendary Moth Club in London. With a handpicked line-up to support them, this is set to be a very special show.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Beth Shalom Records.

Lineup

Lakes

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:00 pm
320 capacity

