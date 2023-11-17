DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
After the release of their 3rd album, Elysian Skies, Lakes announce their largest headline show to date at the legendary Moth Club in London. With a handpicked line-up to support them, this is set to be a very special show.
This is an 18+ event
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.