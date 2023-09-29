Top track

Parable: Nora En Pure, Mees Salome, Just Her

Electric Brixton
Fri, 29 Sept, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Parable & Free From Sleep join together once more for their first show together at Electric Brixton. We are excited to welcome the worldwide dance music sensation Nora En Pure back to London for her biggest headline show in the UK so far.

The South Africa

Presented by Parable Music.

Lineup

Nora En Pure, Mees Salomé, Just Her

Venue

Electric Brixton

Town Hall Parade, London SW2 1RJ
Doors open11:00 pm

