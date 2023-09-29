DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ibiza Anthems w/ Switch Disco Rocks Resident DJs

Ibiza Rocks Hotel
Fri, 29 Sept, 2:00 pm
PartyIbiza
About

The biggest dance anthems – past, present and future.

Join us every Friday, as the UK’s No.1 mashup DJ duo, Switch Disco celebrate the sounds that make Ibiza the ultimate party destination. From house & techno to disco & trance expect a high-energy aftern Read more

Presented by Switch Disco.

Lineup

Switch Disco

Venue

Ibiza Rocks Hotel

Ibiza Rocks Hotel, C. Cervantes, 27, Ibiza, Balearic Islands 07820, Spain
Doors open2:00 pm

