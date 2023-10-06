Top track

Shamir - On the Regular

Shamir + Lilith Ai + Chikayaworld

Crofters Rights
Fri, 6 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Born in Las Vegas, Shamir rocketed to success before his 20s rolled around. Shamir has maintained not only a devoted following, but also a steady stream of critically acclaimed records in a wide range of genres. The Philadelphia-based artist keeps an unsha Read more

Presented by BLG Promotions & Gravy Train.

Chikaya, Lilith Ai, Shamir

Crofters Rights

117-119 Stokes Croft, Bristol BS1 3PY
Doors open7:00 pm
