M Ward & The Undertakers

Bush Hall
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:30 pm
£29.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

‘Supernatural Thing’ is M. Ward’s first new music in three years, but in 2020 M. Ward released two albums. On April's ‘Migration Stories’, Ward was inspired by the immigration journeys he’d heard from friends or read about in newspapers, as well as what hi Read more

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

M. Ward

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Doors open7:30 pm
450 capacity
Accessibility information

