Top track

Laura Cox - Hard Blues Shot

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

OPENING #9 : Laura Cox + Sarah McCoy + Sun

Le Plan
Sat, 30 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€23.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Laura Cox - Hard Blues Shot
Got a code?

About

Animations, accueil adhésion & plus… En entrée libre de 14h à 18h.

SARAH McCOY : S’étant affirmée en quelques années comme l’une des figures les plus flamboyantes de la scène musicale actuelle, la chanteuse et pianiste américaine Sarah McCoy est de retour Read more

Présenté par Le Plan.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Laura Cox, Sarah McCoy, SUN

Venue

Le Plan

1 Avenue Louis Aragon, 91130 Ris-Orangis, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.