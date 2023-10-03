Top track

Make It Forever

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

George Clanton

The Roxy
Tue, 3 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLakewood
$32.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Make It Forever
Got a code?

About

George Clanton

Frost Children

Death's Dynamic Shroud

The Roxy at Mahall's

7:00 PM Doors

All ages

Presented by Mahall's.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

death’s dynamic shroud, Frost Children, George Clanton

Venue

The Roxy

13200 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.