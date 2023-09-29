Top track

Party Cannon - Duct Taped to a Flag Pole

Party Cannon

Oslo
Fri, 29 Sept, 7:00 pm
About

Aeon Promotions presents

10 years of partied in half

PARTY CANNON

Performing 'Partied in Half' in Full!

Plus special guests

RED METHOD

CONSUMED

This is a 16+ event (under 18’s accompanied).

Presented by Aeon Promotions.

Lineup

Party Cannon, Red Method, Consumed

Venue

Oslo

1a Amhurst Rd, London E8 1LL
Doors open7:00 pm
375 capacity

