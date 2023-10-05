DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Come enjoy a night of great music for a good cause! This will also be a great opportunity to learn more about the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, and find out how to get engaged locally with the peace movement in Leeds.
All money raised will go towards
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs