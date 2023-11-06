Top track

Prune, You Talk Funny

Gus Dapperton

La Maroquinerie
Mon, 6 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€25.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Révélé par la série 13 Reasons Why ainsi que son duo avec la chanteuse néo-zélandaise Benee sur le tube "Supalonely" certifié double platine en 2020, Gus Dapperton est devenu une figure à la fois atypique et incontournable de la scène indie-pop.

Présenté par Talent Boutique.

Lineup

Gus Dapperton

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

