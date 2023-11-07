Top track

Deadguy + Silverburn

Point Ephémère
Tue, 7 Nov, 8:00 pm
€19.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

DEADGUY

+ Silverburn

Silverbrun est le projet solo de James 'Jimbob' Isaac. Ce visionnaire du métal gallois a commencé son projet pendant le cruel hiver 2020. On dit que les conditions extrêmes exigent des réponses extrêmes, et " Self Induced Transcende...

Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE & Vedettes
Deadguy, Silverburn

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
