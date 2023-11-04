Top track

The Murder Capital - Roma

Largo Venue
Sat, 4 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsRoma
€28.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Opening act: SOAK

I The Murder Capital hanno appena rilasciato il loro nuovo brano “Only Good Things”, una canzone d’amore che fa da anteprima alla nuova musica in arrivo.

Il singolo, prodotto da John Congleton, è la prima uscita dopo l’acclamato debutto Read more

Presentato da Radar Concerti

Lineup

The Murder Capital

Venue

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

