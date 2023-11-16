Top track

Odie Leigh

St Pancras Old Church
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Once described as "folk-misfit," Odie Leigh's songwriting reflects an earnest and fervent search for identity through the confusion of growing up culturally-adjacent in an area with so much history, tradition, and faults.

Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.

Lineup

Odie Leigh

Venue

St Pancras Old Church

Pancras Road, London NW1 1UL
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

