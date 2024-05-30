Top track

discrete (the market)

claire rousay

Hallé at St Michaels
Thu, 30 May, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
From £11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Claire Rousay

Snippets of conversations, bird calls, and the clicking of a stove burner trying to ignite, are just a few of the field recordings that San Antonio-based sound artist claire rousay weaves together in her sprawling, meditative music. A composer of "emo ambi Read more

Event information

claire rousay is a singular artist, known for challenging conventions in experimental and ambient music forms. rousay masterfully incorporates textural found sounds, sumptuous drones and candid field recordings into music that celebrates the beauty in life...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Grey Lantern.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Claire Rousay

Venue

Hallé at St Michaels

36-38 George Leigh Street Ancoats Manchester M4 5DG
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

