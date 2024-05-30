DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Snippets of conversations, bird calls, and the clicking of a stove burner trying to ignite, are just a few of the field recordings that San Antonio-based sound artist claire rousay weaves together in her sprawling, meditative music. A composer of "emo ambi
claire rousay is a singular artist, known for challenging conventions in experimental and ambient music forms. rousay masterfully incorporates textural found sounds, sumptuous drones and candid field recordings into music that celebrates the beauty in life...
