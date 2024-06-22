Top track

DJ Snake & Habstrakt - Trust Nobody

Habstrakt & Guests by Microbender

Musica Club NYC
Sat, 22 Jun, 10:00 pm
New York
From $25.34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Habstrakt is set to make his debut at Musica, Manhattan's premier dance venue, on June 22!

Originating from a small village in the south of France, HABSTRAKT, also known as Adam Jouneau, made a monumental move to the US. His flourishing career as a DJ/pro...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Microbender
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Habstrakt

Venue

Musica Club NYC

637 W 50th St, New York, NY 10019, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

