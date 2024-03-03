DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

International comedy night: Migrant Mic- Drop

Wonderville
Sun, 3 Mar, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Come laugh at Piccadilly Circus! This Sunday with foreign comedians.

Come hear immigrants complain about the British. We know you've heard it the other way around.

Sergi Polo - Spain

Philip Kostelecky - Slovenia, USA, Austria

Yuri Kotani - Japan

Ariel...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by IMMIGRANT COMEDY.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Wonderville

57-60 Haymarket, Westminster, London, SW1Y 4QX, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.