DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Triples Is Best returns to Two Palms for another night of free entry fun. Joining us in March will be psychedelic-electronic duo Orbury Common, the techno soundscapes of URKT and the big beats of CorpusMilner. Triples Is Best DJs will also be spinning the...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.