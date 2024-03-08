Top track

Orbury Common - Waif Mentality

Orbury Common + Urkt + CorpusMilner

Two Palms
Fri, 8 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Triples Is Best returns to Two Palms for another night of free entry fun. Joining us in March will be psychedelic-electronic duo Orbury Common, the techno soundscapes of URKT and the big beats of CorpusMilner. Triples Is Best DJs will also be spinning the...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Triples Is Best.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

CorpusMilner, URKT, Orbury Common

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

