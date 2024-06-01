Top track

Weval (DJ Set), Galcher Lustwerk (Extended Set)

Elsewhere - Rooftop
Sat, 1 Jun, 4:00 pm
$40.79The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Weval

Although they met working in the film industry, Harm Coolen and Merjin Scholt Albers – aka Weval – found their true calling in electronic music. Whether indie, funk or techno, the Dutch duo can pair any genre with lavish synths, dazzling melodies and refle Read more

Event information

In order for you to join us, we require a physical, valid, scannable US Government issued ID or foreign passport for admission (expired IDs will NOT be accepted)! If you are traveling, please be prepared to show a physical passport for entry (Photocopies a...

This event is 21+
Lineup

Weval, Galcher Lustwerk

Venue

Elsewhere - Rooftop

599 Johnson Ave #1, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open4:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm

