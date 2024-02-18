DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

"Liveaoke - Sul palco con una vera band"

SPAZIOPORTO
Sun, 18 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsTaranto
€5.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

L'hai sempre sognato ma non ci sei mai riuscito ma ora è possibile...esibirti con i tuoi brani del cuore con il supporto di una Live Band al completo. Niente microfoni e parole che scorrono sulle basi ma veri musicisti con cui condividere sudore ed emozion...

Tutte le età
Presentato da AFO6 Srls.

Venue

SPAZIOPORTO

Via Foca Niceforo, 28, 74123 Taranto TA, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

