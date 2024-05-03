DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
MAY MASSIVE
Friday May 3rd 2024
Driven AM & The Brooklyn Monarch present the 1st Annual MAY MASSIVE
All Drum & Bass headliners
Talent from 2 continents
Debuts and returns
Those famous DRIVEN AM vibes
Info soon
'Trust Us' Presale Tickets onsale now!
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.