DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

May Massive: Drum and Bass

The Brooklyn Monarch
Fri, 3 May, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
$25.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

MAY MASSIVE

Friday May 3rd 2024

Driven AM & The Brooklyn Monarch present the 1st Annual MAY MASSIVE

All Drum & Bass headliners

Talent from 2 continents

Debuts and returns

Those famous DRIVEN AM vibes

Info soon

'Trust Us' Presale Tickets onsale now!

This is a 21+ event
Driven AM and The Brooklyn Monarch
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.