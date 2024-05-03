Top track

May Massive: Delta Heavy, Etherwood, Hugh Hardie

The Brooklyn Monarch
Fri, 3 May, 10:00 pm
New York
From $25.24

About

May 3rd 2024

Driven AM & The Brooklyn Monarch present the first annual...

MAY MASSIVE

ROOM 1 - DRUM & BASS

DELTA HEAVY

ETHERWOOD

HUGH HARDIE

BEN SOUNDSCAPE & COLLETTE WARREN

ACUNA

ROOM 2 - UKG, BREAKS, JUNGLE

SOUL SLINGER

PACHELLE

D-FLY

ZUKO...

This is a 21+ event
Driven AM and The Brooklyn Monarch
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

6
Delta Heavy, Etherwood, Hugh Hardie and 6 more

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

